Alvarez shines out of bullpen in game 2 vs. Delmarva

By Eric Bach

Fredericksburg Nationals

Jacob Young reached four times and Andrew Alvarez turned in another dominant relief appearance, but the FredNats fell in the second game in Delmarva 5-3 Wednesday.

The FredNats fell behind 3-0 in the second on a pair of two-out Shorebird hits vs. Fredericksburg starter Bryan Caceres (3-2). He allowed five runs (five earned) in five innings but also struck out seven without allowing a walk.

The Nationals scored twice in the fifth and once in the eighth on a couple of errors by the Delmarva defense. Young drew a walk, was hit by a pair of pitches, and put a ball in play in the eighth to score Viandel Pena, who had previously reached with a one-out triple. Each team finished with six hits.

Conor Grady (2-2) earned the win with six innings of work as the Delmarva starter. He did not allow an earned run. Daniel Lloyd earned his second save of the season with three innings of relief work.

Alvarez finished the game on the mound for the FredNats and held the Shorebirds scoreless. He struck out five and has now registered 17 strikeouts in three relief appearances this season.

The FredNats (19-15) and Shorebirds (12-23) meet again tomorrow at 7:05 ET. RHP Rodney Theophile (3-0, 0.82 ERA) is expected to start for Fredericksburg. RHP Shane Davis (1-3, 3.64 ERA) is expected to start for Delmarva.