$1.8 million sidewalk design meeting tonight at Moncure Elementary

Published May 18, 2022 at 8:00AM | Updated May 18, 2022 at 8:59AM

Stafford County tonight will hold a public meeting about a new $1.8 million on a new sidewalk in the northern part of the county.

A meeting will take place tonight, Wednesday, May 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, 120 Juggins Road in North Stafford.

Residents may to review preliminary plans for design of the Staffordboro Boulevard Sidewalk Project — a new sidewalk between the Juggins Road Connector and Pike Place.

Specific improvements include five-foot-wide sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk ramps, marked cross walks, drainage improvements and road resurfacing.

The current estimated cost is $1,785,000. The funds is funded with money from the Fredericksburg Metropolitan Planning Organization, VDOT, and a 20% match from the county government.

The county anticipates advertising project for bids in December 2024 with construction to start in Spring 2025 and be completed by the end of the year

When complete, the sidewalk will provide connection to existing sidewalk at VDOT Park & Ride Lot and Pike Place, serving the nearby Woodstream community.