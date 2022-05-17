Tomorrow: Fredericksburg RPV 7th District GOP candidate forum

The Virginia Republican Party will host a congressional forum in Fredericksburg.

The forum will feature candidates in the 7th Congressional District, including Fredericksburg City, eastern Prince William County, and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Culpeper, Madison, Orange, and Greene.

Seven Republicans will be on a Primary Election ballot on Tuesday, June 21. They include State Senator Bryce Reeves, Yesli Vega, on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, Gina Ciarcia, an educator who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021, Derrick Anderson, Green Baret from Spotsylvania County.

The forum will be held at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street in Fredericksburg, at 7 p.m.

Early voting for this Primary began May 6, 2022. The Virginia Office of Elections website has information on where you may cast an early in-person vote.