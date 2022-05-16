Published May 16, 2022 at 9:33AM | Updated May 16, 2022 at 6:00PM

[Updated 6 p.m.] The National Weather Service dropped a severe thunderstorms watch for our region that was supposed to last until 9 p.m.

A line of severe weather moved through a portion of our region, including the Lake Ridge area of Prince William County, where several trees were reported down.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms were expected this afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds were the primary threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes were also possible. An isolated instance of flooding was also possible.

“Anyone who plans on traveling or being outdoors today should pay extra attention to any watches and warnings and be ready to seek shelter quickly,” states the National Weather Service office in Sterling.

The storm prediction center had placed our region in an enhanced warning area for strong storms.

Here’s the forecast:

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. The chance of precipitation is 50%.