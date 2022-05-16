Victim found in driveway: Man faces charges in Stafford shooting

A man was shot and stabbed early Saturday morning in Stafford County.

Police are just telling us about the incident at 3:06 a.m. Saturday, May 14. Deputies went to a medical emergency on Fox Run Lane in the Woodlawn subdivision, about three miles outside Downtown Fredericksburg.

They found a man in a home’s driveway, bleeding profusely, with life-threatening injuries, police said. Deputy K.P. Hall rendered first aid until medics from Stafford Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies were alerted to a disturbance inside the home and learned a man was acting irrationally and had assaulted a resident. Deputies detained the man, and he became irate as he was placed in a patrol car, police said.

During the arrest, the man head-butted a deputy and broke out a patrol car window. A deputy was treated for his injury by medics at the scene.

The suspect was initially charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on law enforcement, and vandalism. During a search of the suspect at the jail, a pill suspected to contain powder of psilocybin mushroom was found, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive the injuries. A detective McBride determined the irate man inside the home, an acquaintance of the victim, had shot the man, police said.

Ryan Madden, 23, of Spotsylvania, is charged with unlawful wounding, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.