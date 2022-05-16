Published May 16, 2022 at 11:08AM | Updated May 16, 2022 at 4:08PM

Triangle woman dies in I-95 crash, driver distraction a possible cause

Today, police report a woman from Triangle died in a crash in Springfield.

At 3:33 a.m. Monday, May 9, Virginia State Police went to a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 169-mile post. A 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-95 when it attempted to change lanes to the right and struck a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

The impact caused the Sentra to strike a 2019 Hino box truck in the lane to the right. The Altima also struck the box truck, and the impact caused the Altima to run off the left side of the road, where it struck the jersey wall and caught fire.

The driver of the Altima, Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A passenger in the Altima, Crystal S. Nelson, 22, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Sentra, Mathe R. Luhota, 39, of Fredericksburg, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the box truck, Jeremey T. Anderson, 29, of Richmond, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and driver distraction are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.