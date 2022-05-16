Median home price in Prince William rose to $520,000 in April

The REALTOR Association of Prince William is providing us with the latest snapshot of housing sales in the county

A total of 761 homes were sold in April 2022, a decrease of 8.9% compared to April 2021 at 835. New listings showed a decrease in percentage year-over-year, with 1042 new listings, as opposed to 1279 in April 2021.

Prince William had more active listings available last month, with 384 active listings in April 2022, compared to 373 in 2021, a difference of 3%. The median sold price of homes saw an increase of 15.46% to $520,000 compared to about $450,000 last year.

The average days on the market decreased to 6 in March 2022 instead of 10 in 2021.

The REALTOR Association of Prince William gathered the most recent market statistics generated by Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price and SmartCharts, an affiliate website of Showing Time.

The market statistics are gathered through data provided by VAR and Bright MLS, which serves as the multiple listing service for Prince William County.