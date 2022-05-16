Jewelry store catches fire at Virginia Gateway, occupants evacuate

Published May 16, 2022 at 8:45PM | Updated May 16, 2022 at 9:04PM

A fire broke out at Grace Jewelers tonight, an independent jewelry store at 14059 Promenade Commons Street in Gainesville.

A fire alarm sounded at about 7:40 p.m., signaling all inside to get out of the shop. No one was injured.

According to initial reports, following the store’s evacuation, someone back inside and smelled smoke in an office area.

Crews doused the blaze in under 30 minutes. A power crew was called to shut off electricity to the accepted areas of the Virginia Gateway shopping center. The center is home to a Regal Cinemas, restaurants, and several boutique shops and sits off Linton Hall Road near U.S. Route 29.

Initially, the fire was reported as an outdoor fire at a nearby Bar Louie restaurant.

More as we have it.