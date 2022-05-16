Delivery man robbed at knifepoint, car found at Potomac Town Center

On Sunday, May 15, at 2:32 a.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Neabsco Common Place, across from Freedom High School in Woodbridge, to investigate a robbery of a deliveryman.

The 45-year-old male victim told police that he was delivering an order to an apartment when he was approached by an unknown man who told the victim to make the delivery on the side of the building.

While at the side of the building, a second man approached the victim, brandished a knife, and demanded the victim’s keys. When the suspects had the keys, they forced the victim out of the vehicle before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported.

While investigating the incident, officers located the victim’s unoccupied vehicle in the Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects, who were not found.

An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male, possibly a juvenile, approximately 5’2″, and 150lbs. Last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and gray sweatpants

A Hispanic male, possibly a juvenile, approximately 5’2″, and 160lbs.

Last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, and carrying a kitchen knife

Two elected Prince William County Supervisors have offices in this complex — Margaret Franklin, of the Woodbridge District and Victor Angry, of the Neabsco District.