City’s busiest dining room scheduled to reopen in August

One of Manassas’ busiest restaurants is undergoing an eight-week renovation.

On Liberia Avenue expansion, the dining room at Chick-fil-A at 9506 Liberia Avenue is temporarily closed. The drive-through remains open.

Initially opened in 2004, Chick-fil-A Signal Hill has become the city’s top meals taxpayer, making more sales than any other restaurant in Manassas, often handling upwards of 2,000 cars a day through their single-lane drive-through lane.

(Click here to see the Top 10 Busiest Restaurants in Manassas in 2022).

Customer demand has grown to the point where the existing building, primarily its drive-thru and kitchen, can no longer handle its volume of daily visitors.

“Our business has grown substantially along with the City to the point where we’ve outgrown the building’s original layout,” says owner George Snyder. “This expansion will significantly improve our customer and team member experience and allow us to explore new lines of business.”

As part of the renovation, an additional drive-through lane will be added, outdoor canopies for staff, interior remodeling, and a larger kitchen, which will enable the team to offer catering services. The restaurant plans hope to reopen in August.

In other Chick-fil-A news, the Prince Willaim County Planning Commission recommended the Board of County Supervisors approve a particular use permit for one of the most prominent Chick-fil-A restaurants to be built near Dumfries. (Full coverage here)

Supervisors have yet to hear the case. If approved, the new restaurant would replace a shuttered Applebees restaurant on Route 1.