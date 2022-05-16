The road ahead: Stafford prioritizes street work for the next six years

Stafford County will adopt a Secondary System Six-Year Program (funding plan) for side roads on Tuesday, May 17.
The county has identified 11 road projects for funding. Staff will use unspent funds from last year, as well as new “TeleFees,” monies from telecommunications companies paid to the state for the use of the public right-of-way for its utilities, to speed up the road construction process.
The county has over half a million dollars in its secondary road funding budget for the Fiscal Year 2023, starting July 1, about $60,000 more than it had last year.
The Board of Supervisors is set to approve the worklist during its 3 p.m. meeting.
Here are the road projects ranked by priority:
- Brent Point Raod: Brent Point Road past Potomac Point Winery, in a rural section of the county near the Potomac River, will be paved by the end of the year using leftover funds from the Fiscal Year 2022.
- Windemere Drive: A total of $250,000 in TeleFees funding is being used to fund the cost of the new Windermere Drive on the Brooke peninsula as part of the construction of a new emergency access drive.
- Shelton Shop/Winding Creek: Improvements will come to the intersection of Shelton Shop Road and Winding Creek Drive, one of the most dangerous in the county due to poor visibility of oncoming cars.
- New Hope Church Road is scheduled for paving in FY2023
- Monroe Farm Road has been accelerated by one year and is now scheduled for paving in Fiscal Year 2024
- Re-alignment of the Harrell Road and Forbes Street intersection has been accelerated by 1 year for construction in Fiscal Year 2024.
- Lynhaven Lane has been accelerated by one year and is now scheduled for paving in Fiscal Year 2024
- A new project to wedge-widen Richards Ferry Road was added to the Secondary System Six-Year Program and is scheduled for improvements in the Fiscal Year 2025.
- Paving of Cedar Grove Road has been accelerated by 1 year and is now scheduled for paving in the Fiscal Year 2026.