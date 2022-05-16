The road ahead: Stafford prioritizes street work for the next six years

Stafford County will adopt a Secondary System Six-Year Program (funding plan) for side roads on Tuesday, May 17.

The county has identified 11 road projects for funding. Staff will use unspent funds from last year, as well as new “TeleFees,” monies from telecommunications companies paid to the state for the use of the public right-of-way for its utilities, to speed up the road construction process.

The county has over half a million dollars in its secondary road funding budget for the Fiscal Year 2023, starting July 1, about $60,000 more than it had last year.

The Board of Supervisors is set to approve the worklist during its 3 p.m. meeting.

Here are the road projects ranked by priority: