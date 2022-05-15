Oxycodone, oxycontin theft suspect in custody after fleeing grocery store

A man who authorities said hopped over a counter at a pharmacy to steal narcotics is behind bars.

On Friday, May 13, at 3:08 p.m., Stafford sheriff’s deputies went to Giant Food at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. The initial information from witnesses described an armed robber jumping the pharmacy counter and stealing oxycodone and OxyContin.

The suspect then ran to a white Enterprise Rental van and fled. Witnesses provided deputies with a description of the suspect and the van, including a partial license tag.

Deputy G.W. Motley was in the vicinity and saw the van on Celebrate Virginia Parkway. He followed the suspect onto Sanford Drive as other deputies maneuvered into positions to assist.

Deputies prepared spike strips to deflate the suspect’s tires if he tried to flee. Pursuit vehicles were also staged nearby.

According to authorities, deputies stopped the suspect at Sanford Drive just before Warrenton Road, and the suspect complied. He was taken into custody without incident by the joint efforts of Deputy Motley and Deputies J.C. Curtis, M.E. Gordon, C.M. Hidalgo, and A.W. Sypolt.

Ronald Green, 31, of Philadelphia, is charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle in Stafford and served a warrant of extradition for Maryland. The van he was driving was reported stolen from Pennsylvania, police said. Additionally, Green was wanted in Baltimore County, Md., for robbery and theft.

Green was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Before deputies arrested him, they closed Sanford Drive at Warrenton Road to traffic to prevent motorists from entering a potentially volatile scene.