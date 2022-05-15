I-95 work: What to watch for this week Fredericksburg to Quantico

Here’s a look at highway work in our area from Sunday, May 15 to Saturday, May 21. All work is scheduled, weather permitting.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Single-lane closure near the interchange for express lanes construction. Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. On Wednesday, May 18, a single lane will close at 9 p.m., followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Double lane closures will end at 4:30 a.m., while a single lane will remain closed until 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 3 p.m. Various lane closures on the local and through travel lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The lanes will be closed at the following schedule:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure on both local and through lanes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 130 (Route 3) 24-Hour Lane Closure

24-hours. A single lane of I-95 southbound at mile marker 131 will remain closed 24 hours a day through Friday, May 20, in the local travel lanes just south of the Rappahannock River bridge. The right lane is closed for motorist safety as crews work along the interstate shoulder. An emergency maintenance repair is underway to address severe erosion. Read the release here.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 133A (Route 17) Off-Ramp Closure

Tuesday – Wednesday, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. The I-95 northbound off-ramp to southbound Route 17 will close. The ramp closure is necessary for significant debris removal operations. Drivers will be detoured to Route 17 northbound and U-turn at the Falls Run Drive intersection to travel south on Route 17 towards Falmouth.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single-lane closure followed by double lane closure near the interchange for express lanes construction. All northbound lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m.