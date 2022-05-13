Summer camp scholarships available for Prince William children

Prince William County launched a scholarship program for its summer camp.

The Count Me In scholarship Program is provided by the Prince William County Parks Foundation and Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Scholarships are available to eligible families who reside in Prince William County.

A spokesman for the county’s Parks and recrecation department told Potomac Local News did not say how many scholarships would be provided. Eligibility is dependent on the level of need determined by the Federal Poverty Guidelines (at or below 130% of the poverty level).

Schoalarships will range between $30 and $350. If approved, a scholarship of 100%, minus a 15 dollar deposit of the total cost of the program, will be allocated for each child in the household.

Scholarships will be limited to one program per dependent in the household. The county will offer more than 400 summer programs.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, May 16, 2022. You apply online (click here), email questions [email protected], or call 703-792-4285.

An in-person application will be held Tuesday, May 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, 13025 Chinn Park Drive, in Lake Ridge.

A government-issued ID is required.