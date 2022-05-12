Remembering the virus victims: Flags to fly at half-staff through Monday

Gov. Glenn Younkin this afternoon ordered all U.S. Flags in Virginia lowered to half staff in remembrance of those who died of the coronavirus.
Here’s a statement from the governor:
Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset, Monday, May 16th.
Ordered on this, the 12th day of May, 2022
Virginia has logged 20,300 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2022, 1.7 million cases, and 50,600 hospitlizations.