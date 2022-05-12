Remembering the virus victims: Flags to fly at half-staff through Monday

Gov. Glenn Younkin this afternoon ordered all U.S. Flags in Virginia lowered to half staff in remembrance of those who died of the coronavirus.

Here’s a statement from the governor:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset, Monday, May 16th.

Ordered on this, the 12th day of May, 2022