Low-speed chase in North Stafford leads to drug, DUI charges

Scene of traffic stop [Stafford Sheriff’s Office] Sharrier

A driver was charged with eluding and several other offenses after a low-speed pursuit in North Stafford.

On May 11 at 2:37 a.m., Deputy S.C. Jett went to a Red Roof Inn at 153 Garrisonville Road to report a suspicious person. A witness said a man was slumped over in a black Infiniti sedan parked next to dumpsters.

According to authorities, the vehicle registration returned to a suspended driver and expired in April 2021. As the deputy approached his patrol car, the driver, now alert, pulled out onto Greenspring Drive.

The deputy attempted to stop him, but the man continued toward Salisbury Drive. He briefly stopped in the intersection, but as Deputy Jett exited his patrol car to approach the vehicle on foot, the suspect made a U-turn and headed back toward the Red Roof Inn.

At a speed of 20 mph, the suspect failed to outrun the deputy and pulled into the parking lot of Buffalo Mo’s at 33 Wicomico Drive. The suspect parked the Infiniti catawampus in a parking spot.

Demirci responded with K-9 Titan and performed an article search for anything Sharrier had thrown from the open window during the brief, low-speed pursuit. K-9 Titan located additional baggies in the area, also containing a suspected controlled substance.

Adwain Sharrier, 38, of Stafford, is charged with DUI, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, eluding, obstruction, and driving revoked. According to authorities, as Sharrier was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail, an additional suspected controlled substance was found on him.

Likewise, an additional warrant for possession of a chemical compound by a prisoner was obtained. Sharrier was held without bond.