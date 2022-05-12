Updated: 1 arrested, 1 sought in shooting death of Montclair man

Published May 12, 2022 at 3:24PM | Updated May 12, 2022 at 10:20PM

Newman Coleman

[Updated 10 p.m.] A 16-year-old boy is in custody following the murder of a Montclair man.

Tonight, police reported the arrest of Keyontae Glenell Newman, 16, of the 1400 block of Oriskany Way in Woodbridge.

He is one of two identified as suspects in connection to a fatal shooting in the area of the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville on Sunday, May 8.

Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, 20, of the 7500 block of Equinox Landing Court in Gainesville. He’s described as a black male, 5-feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for second-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Coleman should be considered armed and dangerous. The police department is also offering up to a $5,000 reward in the case.

The victim is Michael Arthur, 18, of Widewater Drive in Montclair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two suspects is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip at this link: pwcva.gov/policetip.

On Sunday, May 8, at 1:58 a.m, officers went to a report of a shooting in the area of the Somerset Pointe Apartments, in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville.

According to police, the shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. in the apartment complex’s parking lot. Someone drove the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced shortly after arrival. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation revealed the man was shot following an altercation. Officers on the scene found the location of the men where shot.

According to police, two parked and uncoupled vehicles sustained damage from being struck by gunfire.