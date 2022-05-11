Schools walkout: ‘Students have a constitutional right to assemble’

Hundreds of students across three Prince William County high schools walked out of class on Monday, May 9, in protest of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision that, if true, would overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision mandating legalized abortion in all states.

Students from Brentsville District, Gar-Field, and Osbourn Park high schools in Prince William County walked out of class protesting the leaked decision.

According to school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta, there were planned protests on both sides of the issue that took place either during the lunch hour or close to dismissal.

The students met in advance with school administrators to share their plans. The times were selected to minimize disruption to learning. School personnel monitored the walk-outs for safety.

According to Gulotta, students have a constitutional right to assemble and express their views, particularly on political speech issues. None of the students will be disciplined for walking out of class, she adds.

“Disciplinary action would be limited to legitimate reasons, such as leaving school grounds, refusing to come back to class, or inciting violence. No such actions took place in these events,” added Gulotta.

Elsewhere in the region, students at two high schools in Spotsylvania County also walked out of class on Monday, protesting the leaked abortion decision.

The walkouts were part of a national day of protest. If the Supreme Court overturns “Roe,” the decision to ban or allow abortion will rest with state legislatures.

Prince William County Public Schools is the second-largest school division in the state, responsible for educating 91,250 students.