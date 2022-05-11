Manassas honors Volunteers of the Year at Hylton reception

Left to right: Joe Hanlin, Adam Sampiller, Gary Orndorff. 2nd row: Mike Flowers , Larry Cain, Mary Kenney Top to bottom: 1st row Joe Hanlin, Gary Orndorff, Adam Sampiller; 2nd row: Mike Flowers , Mary Kenney, Larry Cain; Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger

Last night, Manassas honored its volunteers at a ceremony at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

The 29th Annual Volunteer Recognition Reception began with a dinner buffet at 6 p.m, and then a welcome from City Manager Partick Pate. Following the Pledge of Allegiance recited by Police Cheif Douglas Keen, City Mayor Michelle Davis Younger and City Council members presented awards.

The city honored eight outstanding volunteers, whose bios are below, and more than 100 other volunteers were recognized in the event program.

The last time the city held the reception to honor volunteers was in 2019, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas.

Here are the bios for the outstanding volunteers for 2022, as provided to us by city spokeswoman Patty Prince:

Larry Cain

Social Services Advisory Board

For more than five years, Larry Cain has chaired the Department of Social Services Advisory Board. He has consistently led the board in supporting the City of Manassas Social Services Department. Larry Cain has supported and assisted with Foster Parent Recruitment, Community Outreach projects, Annual Report presentations, holiday gifts for Foster Children and staff recognitions and appreciation.

Adam Sampiller

Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad

Adam Sampiller has served in the rank of Chief of the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad (GMVRS) for the past year and a half. He quickly stepped into the role when an issue arose and GMVRS found themselves without a Chief officer. Adam never hesitated and jumped at the opportunity to help the organization he called family. Not only was it an uncertain time for GMVRS, but the organization was going through a substantial change to its identity.

Harry Clark

Planning Commission

Harry Clark has served in many volunteer capacities through his 15 years of service. These include chairing the Board of Equalization, on the Regional Airport Commission and serving on the Recreation Advisory Board. But tonight, we recognize for his service on the Planning Commission. During Harry’s tenure on the Planning Commission the Award Winning 2040 Comprehensive plan was passed, the 2032 comprehensive plan was completed and the Old Town Sector Plan

Doreen Frederick

Manassas Crime Solvers, Inc.

Doreen Frederick is an ultimate volunteer for our Manassas City Police Department. She not only volunteers with the Police Department but on Crime Solvers as well. Doreen has supported the planning and execution of events like National Night Out in addition to organization and administrative tasks within the Police Department to support multiple sections, like the Community Services Section and the Training and Recruitment section. She is thorough, detail-oriented, and takes great pride in her work.

Mike Flowers

Auxiliary Police

Auxiliary Police Officer Mike Flowers has worked in assisting the Manassas City Police Department for more than 20 years, since 1999. Mike augments police services by providing security and traffic control for community special events, like parades and Historic Downtown events. His service to this community allows for more full-time officers to be on the streets providing emergency response where needed.

Joe Hanlin

CERT

Joe Hanlin has been leading the City of Manassas Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, as program manager since 2014. Since joining the team, Joe has also filled the role of Administrative Coordinator, Finance Coordinator, Logistics Coordinator, and Training Coordinator – sometimes simultaneously. Hanlin devotes several hundred hours of his time each year, not only to teach new members about Emergency preparation and planning, but also to participate in CERT activations for the City’s major events.

Mary Kenney

GMVRS

Mary Kenney has been a huge part of the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad (GMVRS) for more than 11 years. With the many challenges surrounding COVID-19, Mary stepped up to fill the need. Mary Kenney’s contributions to GMVRS in 2021 include voluntarily becoming an emergency vehicle driver trainer and CPR instructor, ran the squad’s community relations program as things re-opened after COVID-19, and rejuvenating the junior squad program after the pandemic.

Gary Orndoff

Manassas Volunteer Fire Company

For more than 20 years, Chief Gary Ordoff has served the City of Manassas on the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company, or MVFC. Gary has volunteered his time in many other ranks throughout the years. Regardless of which rank he was appointed too; Gary has always made MVFC and serving the citizens of Manassas his top priority. If it meant he had to be at the fire house 5 nights a week, he would be there without hesitation. He takes the motto, “to protect and serve,” seriously.