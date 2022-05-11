Bathroom videographer identified, no charges filed

No victims, no crime?Police said they’ve identified a man who took a video camera inside a women’s bathroom at a popular restaurant and brewery outside Manassas. A manager told police the man slid the camera under a stall door to videotape women in the stalls. No victims, no crime?Police said they’ve identified a man who took a video camera inside a women’s bathroom at a popular restaurant and brewery outside Manassas. A manager told police the man slid the camera under a stall door to videotape women in the stalls. However, no women reported being filmed. Prince William police tell us no charges have been filed in the case.

On May 7 at 2:35 p.m., officers went to the Black Sheep Restaurant at 9935 Discovery Boulevard just outside Manassas to investigate a suspicious person. The restaurant manager told police that an employee found a man in the women’s bathroom using a phone under the stall walls to view women in the bathroom.

The manager confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot to a nearby wooded area.

The Black Sheep restaurant is one of several venues on Discovery Boulevard owned by the Trattoria Villagio Restaurant group, including 2 Silos Brewing and Farm Brew Live.