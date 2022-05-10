Pop-up art gallery fills old South Moon Under space at Stonebridge

There’s new community art on display in the heart of Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.

The Open Space Art Gallery is now open in a space once occupied by South Moon Under, at 15000 Potomac Town Center Place near Wegmans. The Prince William Arts Council, in conjunction with the Prince William Art Society, is maintaining the space.

“Stonebridge and JBG Smith [owners of Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center] were happy to have Prince William County Arts Council utilize the space,” spokeswoman Anastasia Pordorski told Potomac Local News. “It had been sitting vacant since the prior tenant vacated in early 2020.”

The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. Visitors may browse and purchase the one-of-a-kind talented works of local artists and find out about upcoming programming and workshops.

Coming Events Exhibits include:

May – Beauty and the Beach – Presented by Prince William Art Society

June- Emerging Artists of the Greater Prince William – Works of Students and Young

Adults in the County

Adults in the County July – TBA

August – Ghana – A Photographic Gallery Presentation by Photographer and Ghanaian kwadwo Birikorang Adjei

The gallery may continue using the space until a permanent tenant moves in, said Pordorski.

“We granted the council the use of the space because Arts of any kind are always better when it’s shared. It has been overwhelming to see the amount of talent in our community. The upcoming show will feature talented young artists in the area,” said Pordorski. “This space will provide the community the ability to view the art of a younger generation that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to appreciate.