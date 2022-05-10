Girls, 12, walking to Graham Park Middle School assaulted

Published May 10, 2022 at 6:54PM | Updated May 10, 2022 at 11:16PM

[Photo: Prince William police] [Photo: Prince William police] [Photo: Prince William police]

[Updated 11 p.m.] Police just sent us new photos of a man suspected of assaulting two 12-year-old girls walking to school.

Police learned of the first assault today at 7:55 a.m. when officers went to the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle to investigate an assault on a 12-year-old girl walking to school.

Police said a man walked past her and then began following her. After a short distance, the man grabbed the victim from behind. While the suspect was holding the victim, he inappropriately touched her before the victim yelled and attempted to get away from him.

Eventually, the suspect released the victim and fled on foot toward Ginn Memorial Park in Dumfries.

The victim continued to Graham Park Middle School, where she notified school personnel, who contacted the School Resource Officer. While investigating, officers were informed that a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted that morning by someone matching the suspect’s description.

The second victim told police she was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she saw a man following her. The suspect approached the victim from behind and inappropriately touched her at one point.

The victim also yelled and began to run from the suspect. When a passing motorist observed the victim running, the good Samaritan stopped their vehicle and gave the victim a ride home.

The victim then reported the incident to a family member, who contacted the police. The suspect did not speak to either victim during the two separate encounters.

Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are investigating the incidents and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the man in the area at the time of the assaults.

The man is Hispanic, 20-30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown hooded jacket, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.