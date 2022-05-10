$1.8 million sidewalk being designed, will connect commuter lot, neighborhood

Stafford County is set to spend $1.8 million on a new sidewalk in the northern part of the county.

Before it does, it wants to hear from you. The Stafford County Department of Capital Projects will host a public meeting about the Staffordboro Boulevard Sidewalk Project Wednesday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, 120 Juggins Road in North Stafford.

Residents may review preliminary plans for designing the new sidewalk between the Juggins Road Connector and Pike Place, near the Doc Stone Commons shopping center. Specific improvements include a 5-foot sidewalk with wheelchair ramps, crosswalks, drainage improvements, and road resurfacing.

The sidewalk will connect to the existing sidewalk at a commuter lot and Pike Place, serving the Woodstream townhouse community. The county will request construction bids in December 2024, with construction to start in Spring 2025 and be completed by the end of the year, said Shannon Eubanks, a county spokeswoman.

Residents may submit written or verbal comments at the meeting or by Monday, May 23, 2022, to Tom Washington, Capital Projects – Transportation Project Manager. Mail to Stafford County, PO Box 339; Stafford, VA 22555-0339 or email [email protected] with the subject reference: “Staffordboro Blvd Sidewalk Project.”