Woman shot multiple times in domestic dispute

A woman shot multiple times is expected to survive.

On Saturday, May 7, at 3:23 a.m., officers went to a home in the 15300 block of Watermill Terrace, just off Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge, to investigate a shooting. They found a 50- year-old woman, outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers used trauma kits to treat the victim until rescue personnel arrived.

Emergency crews took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to survive, police said.

The investigation revealed that the victim and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in an argument. The suspect brandished a firearm toward the victim during the encounter, who then fled outside the home, where the suspect followed.

According to police, the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The accused remained at the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Abebe Bruke, 48, of the 15300 block of Watermill Terrace, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, and domestic assault & battery.