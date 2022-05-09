Updated: Manassas business owners fly over city following appreciation breakfast

Published May 9, 2022 at 4:05PM | Updated May 10, 2022 at 3:05PM

[Photo: Prince William Chamber of Commerce] [Photo: Prince William Chamber of Commerce] [Photo: Prince William Chamber of Commerce] [Photo: Prince William Chamber of Commerce]

[Updated 2:45 p.m Tuesday, May 10] Today, more than 160 business owners attended an annual business appreciation breakfast in Manassas.

The annual event began at 8 a.m. at the newly-opened Chantilly Air Jet Center at the Manassas Regional Airport.

James W. “Jim” Dyke Jr., senior advisor, state government relations with McGuireWoods. was the keynote speaker. He previously served as Virginia’s Secretary of Education under former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder and a domestic policy advisor to former Vice President Walter F. Mondale.

The event, organized by the city’s Department of Economic Development, is a morning of networking, entertainment, and appreciation for all who make Manassas a great place to do business.

The current Prince William County Chamber of Commerce Chair Gayle Whitlock remarks to the crowd, as did Mayor Michelle Davis Younger and city economic development director Patrick Small.

Following the event, business owners were treated to complimentary flights over the airport, providing them with a bird’s-eye-view of the 10-square-mile city. Three private flight schools headquartered at the airport provided the flights at no cost — American Aviation, Aviation Adventures, and Commonwealth Aviation.

This morning’s event marked the first to be held at the Chantilly Air Jet Center, a 60,000-square-foot hangar that opened last year. Chantilly Air provides aircraft maintenance, charter, management, storage, ground support, aircraft sales, and acquisitions.

The city’s business appreciation breakfast was held at the ARTFactory in Downtown Manassas in previous years.