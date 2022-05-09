Roem announces bid for new Prince William County Senate seat

Delegate Danica Roem announced today she wants to be Senator Danica Roem.

The journalist turned lawmaker who was swept into office in a blue wave of Virginia Democrats in 2017, including Gov. Ralph Northam, announced a bid for a newly-created, vacant 30th Virginia State Senate seat.

The election for the seat will be held on November 7, 2023.

The new 30th District encompasses Manassas, Manassas Park, and western Prince William County areas Gainesville and Haymarket. The Virginia Supreme Court created the new district in December 2021.

Sitting State Senators will continue to represent their current districts through 2023. In the meantime, the Virginia State Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case that could require current House of Delegates members, such as Roem, to run in a Special Election this fall to keep their seats, just a year after Roem won re-election.

If the court forces a Special Election, Roem will run for both. She posted to Twitter today:

Note:

If a federal court rules the House of Delegates needs to have a special election for a one-year term this fall, I'll run for re-election in 2022 to continue serving my constituents and maintain my seniority, which is transferable to the Senate. I'd then run for SD30 in '23. https://t.co/uC1nkHQHNQ — Sen. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) May 9, 2022

Republican Ian Lovejoy, who sat on the Manassas City Council between 2012 and 2020, is the only other person who has announced a bid for the 30th District seat.

The court “districted out” Roem from her seat when it redrew the political maps. The court created three new House of Delegates districts: The 20th, which includes Manassas, Manassas Park, and the Yorkshire area of Prince William County; the 21st District, which includes Haymarket, Gainesville, and western Prince William to the Loudoun County border; and the 22nd that includes Nokesville, and the mid-county area of Prince William.

Roem represents the old 13th District, which includes Manassas Park and potions of western Prince William County.

During the General Assembly session, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed multiple bills carried by Roem. One new law allows military personnel up to six years to renew their drivers’ licenses, increasing from three years.

The new law applies to anyone licensed in Virginia serving outside the U.S., including military members, civilian employees, spouses, and dependents.

“My team and I worked with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles on my bill HB 540 to give service members and their families more time (from three years to six years) to renew their driver licenses as well as more time for people with good cause shown (from one year to two years),” Roem told Potomac Local News in April 2022. “I carried this constituent service bill as an agency request from DMV to specifically help out our federal workers — military, diplomatic, and civilian alike — here in Northern Virginia who are deployed abroad for years at a time. This is just one less thing for them to worry about when they and their families are serving the country so they can stay focused on their mission.”

The driver’s license bill was the first of 18 bills Roem introduced during the 2022 General Assembly session, will be signed into law, and her 24th bill since taking office in 2018.

Roem is the first openly transgender elected to state office in Virginia.