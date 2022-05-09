News

Region dries out after soggy Mothers Day weekend

By Potomac Local News

Rainfall from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8, 2022. [National Weather Service]
If you’re drying out, you’re not alone.

More than two inches of rain fell in portions of Prince William and Stafford counties this past weekend, one of the soggiest in at least a year. The heaviest rains fell Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, leaving behind a gloomy and cool Mother’s Day.

Rainwaters caused water levels in the Potomac River to rise. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains for King George County until 1 a.m.

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in
low lying areas due to tidal flooding.

* WHERE…Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM EDT Tuesday, especially around the time of
high tide.

* IMPACTS…At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island
and docks near Dahlgren.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tides two to two and a half feet above
normal. The next two high tides at Indian Head are at 2:43 PM
and 3:36 AM. The next two high tides at Dahlgren are at 9:40 AM
and 10:27 PM. The next two high tides at Goose Bay are at 10:49
AM and 11:42 PM.

Fortunately, the sun made a comeback today and will hang around through the end of the week. Rain chances return this weekend.

Here’s the near-term forecast:

Today
Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

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