Published May 9, 2022 at 6:34PM | Updated May 10, 2022 at 12:13AM

Updated: Beam lift causing traffic-pattern changes on I-95 at Quantico

[Updated 9 p.m.] VDOT says traffic from Interstate 95 north will not be delivered onto the E-ZPass Express lanes tonight.

Instead, drivers should expect lane closures starting at 9 p.m., on I-95 north, just past Route 610/Garrisonville Road in North Stafford.

9 p.m. — Single lane closure

10 p.m. — Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. — Intermittent full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

No detour into 95 Express Lanes

Meanwhile, southbound drivers on the I-95 E-ZPass Express lanes will not be diverted from the lanes at exit 150 Joplin Road, near the Natioanl Musuem of the Marine Corps, as initially planned.

While road crews changed their plans for tonight’s highway work, detours are still planned for tomorrow night as crews work to extend E-ZPass toll lanes to Fredericksburg.

Crews will lift and install new bridge beams for the future flyover at exit 148 at Quantico interchange in Stafford County. The work means all northbound drivers will be detoured a near exit 143, Garrisonville Road, onto the Express Lanes between 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tolls will not apply to drivers routed onto the Express Lanes.

Detours will be in place tonight, Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10.

Meanwhile, the final paving work as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project near exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg will wrap up this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area to consider alternate routes to avoid major delays.