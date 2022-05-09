Updated: Beam lift causing traffic-pattern changes on I-95 at Quantico

[Updated 9 p.m.] VDOT says traffic from Interstate 95 north will not be delivered onto the E-ZPass Express lanes tonight.
- 9 p.m. — Single lane closure
- 10 p.m. — Double lane closure
- Midnight – 3 a.m. — Intermittent full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals
- No detour into 95 Express Lanes
While road crews changed their plans for tonight’s highway work, detours are still planned for tomorrow night as crews work to extend E-ZPass toll lanes to Fredericksburg.
Crews will lift and install new bridge beams for the future flyover at exit 148 at Quantico interchange in Stafford County. The work means all northbound drivers will be detoured a near exit 143, Garrisonville Road, onto the Express Lanes between 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tolls will not apply to drivers routed onto the Express Lanes.
Detours will be in place tonight, Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10.
Meanwhile, the final paving work as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project near exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg will wrap up this week.
The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area to consider alternate routes to avoid major delays.