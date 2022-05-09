Bathroom videographer: Police search for suspect at Black Sheep

Published May 9, 2022 at 3:25PM | Updated May 9, 2022 at 4:45PM

Police are searching for a man they say used a video camera to film women inside a restaurant bathroom.

On May 7 at 2:35 p.m., officers went to the Black Sheep Restaurant at 9935 Discovery Boulevard just outside Manassas to investigate a suspicious person. The restaurant manager told police that an employee found a man in the women’s bathroom using a phone under the stall walls to view women in the bathroom.

The manager confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot to a nearby wooded area. So far, no victims have been identified.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black curly hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt, with a dark-colored shirt underneath and blue jeans with brown patches.

The Black Sheep restaurant is one of several venues on Discovery Boulevard owned by the Trattoria Villagio Restaurant group, including 2 Silos Brewing and Farm Brew Live.