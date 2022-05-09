News

1 shot at Motel 6 near Dumfries

By Potomac Local News


It’s violent night in Prince William County.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Motel 6 in Dumfries, where one person was found suffering gunshot wounds. The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting scene is at the motel at 17133 Dumfries Road, behind a Cracker Barrell restaurant.

Meanwhile, further up Route 1, police were called to investigate the sound of shots fired in teh state streets.

Just after 7 p.m., police reported shots fired in the 1400 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge. No injuries were reported.

More as we have it.

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