1 shot at Motel 6 near Dumfries



It’s violent night in Prince William County.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Motel 6 in Dumfries, where one person was found suffering gunshot wounds. The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

*UPDATE: #Shooting | #Dumfries; one adult male located with non-life threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital. Incident was isolated to the Motel 6. Expect heavy police presence as the investigation continues. https://t.co/aPXPXOeYCw — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 10, 2022

The shooting scene is at the motel at 17133 Dumfries Road, behind a Cracker Barrell restaurant.

Meanwhile, further up Route 1, police were called to investigate the sound of shots fired in teh state streets.

Just after 7 p.m., police reported shots fired in the 1400 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge. No injuries were reported.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge – #PWCPD is investigating reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Florida Ave. No injuries have been reported. Area residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/2uDIZ8STn0 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 9, 2022

More as we have it.