New welcome sign installed in Dale City

A new welcome sign is installed at Dale City [Prince William County Government] A new welcome sign is installed at Dale City [Prince William County Government]

Virginia American Water and Prince William County unveiled a new Welcome to Dale City sign on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The unique stone sign with a concrete capstone is at Gideon Drive and Dale Boulevard, marking the entrance to Dale City.

“This is a very special day for Dale City and really Prince William County. We’ve got a lot of things in the hopper of revitalization. This sign, ‘Welcome to Dale City’ is a huge part of that because this is the entrance to this district,” Prince William County Neabsco District Supervisor Victor S. Angry said at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sign.

Virginia American Water, which has been serving Dale City for 66 years, paid to build and install the lighted sign and a flagpole at the intersection. “The Welcome to Dale City sign was part of larger project to make improvements to the Virginia American Water site adjacent to where the sign is located and we were happy to work jointly with the county to see the sign built and put in place,” said Virginia American Water President Barry L. Suits.

“We’re part of the community and this sign is just part of that. Beyond that we make investments in the community,” Suits said, speaking of the new 17,000-square-foot operations center. “It allows us not only to bring efficiencies but allows us to consolidate our operations … provides a training facility we can use for our operations across the whole state.”

Older Dale City wayfinding signs used a blue a green color scheme and noted Dale City as the Friendliest Little City Around. The was developed by Cecil D. Hylton in the 1960s as a Washington, D.C. bedroom community.

The Prince William County Government submitted this story.