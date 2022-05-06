Crews called to 2 structure fires in Prince William

Gypsum Hill Road Lomond Drive

The day started with a garage fire for Prine William County firefighters.

At 4:02 a.m., units with the Prince Wiliamwere dispatched to the 4000 block of Gypsum Hill Road in Haymarket for a reported garage on fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from a detached 2-story garage.

The garage sustained significant damage. One firefighter was transported to an area medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be a heat lamp.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Thursday, May 5, units were dispatched to the 9000 block of Lomond Drive after neighbors reported a house on fire.

Crews found heavy fire emitting from the rear of the home. The structure sustained extensive damage. No one was at home at the time of the incident.

Two adults were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The home was declared not safe to occupy by the Building Official. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.