This week’s I-66 work zones for E-Z Pass lane expansion

Work to raise steel beams over Interstate 66 continues at Route 28 near Manassas as part of the effort to add toll lanes to the highway.

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will E-ZPass Express Lanes stretching nearly 23 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of commuter parking spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians.

The lanes are scheduled to open in December.

Here’s a look a work planned in our area:

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE I-66 East at Route 28

Monday, May 2, through Thursday, May 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed Monday and Tuesday nights for overhead bridge beam installation. On Wednesday through Saturday nights, two lanes will be closed.

On Monday and Tuesday nights drivers should expect periodic short stoppages between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m.

I-66 West at Route 28

Monday, May 2, through Thursday, May 5: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed each night for overhead bridge beam installation and a traffic shift.

Between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights, westbound I-66 will be closed at Route 28. All traffic will be directed to exit to Route 28 North, travel to the Westfields Boulevard West exit, stay to the right to Route 28 South, then follow signs to I-66 West. Drivers traveling to Route 28 South will also exit to Route 28 North and follow the same detour. The ramp to Braddock Road/Walney Road from I-66 West will remain open during these nights.

Route 28 South from Poplar Tree Road to Braddock Road

Sunday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation.

Route 28 North from Route 29 (Lee Highway) to I-66

Thursday, May 5, and Saturday, May 7: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed each night for paving and a traffic shift.

Ramp from Route 29 South to Route 28 North

Thursday, May 5, and Saturday, May 7: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed each night for paving and a traffic shift. Drivers heading to Route 28 North and/or I-66 East will be detoured farther south, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East; for those heading to Route 28 North, then take the exit to Route 28 North.

Route 28 North at I-66 Ongoing

The right lane will remain closed to provide an extended merge lane for the ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North of the highway.

ROUTE 29 (LEE HIGHWAY) / GAINESVILLE

University Boulevard North and South from I-66 to Route 29 (Lee Highway) Gainesville

Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed daily for roadway construction.

Route 29 North and South from University Boulevard to I-66

Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed daily for roadway construction.

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road

Daily through Friday, May 20: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

I-66 East from Route 29 Gainesville to Manassas Safety Rest Area

Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The left lane will be closed daily for paving.

I-66 East from Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway) to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Sunday, May 1, through Tuesday, May 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed nightly for paving.

I-66 East from Balls Ford Access Road to Groveton Road

Wednesday, May 4, and Thursday, May 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed both nights for overhead sign installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road

Daily through Friday, May 20: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

I-66 East from Route 29 (Lee Highway) Gainesville to Manassas Safety Rest Area

Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The left lane will be closed daily for paving.

I-66 East from Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway) to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Sunday, May 1, through Tuesday, May 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed nightly for paving.

I-66 East from Route 234 Business to Manassas Safety Rest Area

Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed nightly for overhead bridgework. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

I-66 East from Route 234 Bypass to Cub Run Bridge

Wednesday, May 4, through Friday, May 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed nightly for paving.

I-66 East from Balls Ford Access Road to Groveton Road

Wednesday, May 4, and Thursday, May 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed both nights for overhead sign installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

I-66 West from Cub Run to Route 234 Business