News Dean Cain of Superman fame trains at Stafford sheriff’s office By Potomac Local News Published April 28, 2022 at 2:46PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:11AM Dean Cain trains in use-of-simulator at the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. [Photo: Stafford sheriff's office] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News