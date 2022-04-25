Manassas boy earns Eagle Scout for work at Liberia Plantation House

Carlos Vaughn Balvin, 16, of Manassas, is an Eagle Scout.

To earn the honor, Balvin’s required Eagle Scout project was planning, coordinating, and executing a 400-foot path through a wooded area at Liberia House, a 19th Century plantation at 8601 Portner Avenue in Manassas now owned by the city and used as an events center.

Balvin led a group of 28 Scouts and parents in clearing the area, placing fresh mulch and limbs and logs along the path. His efforts provide more pedestrian access to the Civil War-era home on the site and are part of future growth for the entire complex. The work took four hours to complete and over two months to plan.

Balvin earned his Eagle Scout rank on December 28, 2021. He will receive a pin during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church, 9750 Wellington Road in Manassas.

Balvin, a sophomore at Osbourn Park High School, joined Boy Scout Pack 670 of Manassas when he was 11 years old. Before becoming a Boy Scout, Balvin was a member of his local Cub Scout pack.