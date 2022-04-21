Supervisors grant rezoning clearing way for oil change shop

Stafford County residents will have a new place to change their car’s oil.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning that cleared the way to construct a 1,432 square foot automobile service facility known as Take 5.

The primary service offered is vehicle oil changes and air filter/cabin filter replacements, wiper blade replacements, fluid top-offs, and coolant exchanges. Most of the services are performed while the customers wait inside their vehicles.

According to county documents, the shop may check batteries and tire pressure, but no battery repair or tire rotation will occur at the new facility.

Take 5 has locations in the Richmond area. According to the company website, the new location in Stafford County will be the first in Northern Virginia.

The one-story building is located near an Aldi grocery store at the intersection on Route 17 and will have three service bays. The building will be oriented so that the entrance and exit to the service bays will be located on the south and north sides of the building, not facing Warrenton Road.

The property is an undeveloped portion of a commercial project known as Berea Market, which includes a bank to the north and a convention center and grocery store to the south. Customers will access the store from an entrance off of Fleet Connector Road.

In March, the Stafford County Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal for the oil-change shop. The vote comes four months after Supervisors initially killed the request and then allowed the business to reapply for the rezoning, waiving a rule that would normally have forced it to wait one year before reapplying.

A concern expressed by the Board of Supervisors last year was that vehicles waiting for service could stack up and block the Fleet Road connector street.

According to county documents, the traffic pattern change provides 450 feet of space for cars to queue, similar to requirements for fast-food restaurants’ drive-through lanes.