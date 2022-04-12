Community Notes

Hot Chikn Kitchn Takes Flight, Taps Dave Wood to Lead Rapid Growth Plans

Woodbridge-based Hot Chikn Kitchn is proceeding with expansion plans, and will allow entrepreneurs to open franchise locations across the east coast. The expansion comes as the original owners are opening a new locations in Stafford County and in Fredericksburg, as we told you earlier this year. [Press Release]

Stafford County Government offices closed Friday, April 15

Stafford offices, departments and facilities will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, in observance of the Good Friday holiday. [Press Release]

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