Community Notes

Schleicher begins tenure as NOVEC President and CEO

The Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) Board of Directors announced that David E. Schleicher became president and CEO of the organization on April 2, 2022. [NOVEC]

Prince William school’s equity officer offers glimpse into work

Nearly five months into her job heading up a new equity office for Prince William County Public Schools, Lucretia Brown says she’s almost ready to launch. [Insidenova.com]

Uncertainty continues around PWEA collective bargaining efforts

The Prince William County School Board clarified that date-of-hire information would not be required to verify support for Prince William Education Association’s collective bargaining unit efforts, but the board rejected a motion to have a third party independently verify the union cards PWEA has collected. [Insidenova.com]

Fredericksburg-area hospitals see ‘some sense of normalcy’ after COVID surges

Workers at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center grabbed cheerleading pompoms and balloons last week, then gathered on an inside stairwell for a photo to mark a special milestone: For seven days, the hospital didn’t have a single patient with COVID-19. [Fredericksburg.com]

FredNats arms fire shutout in Delmarva clincher

The FredNats won the series at Perdue Stadium Sunday, downing the Delmarva Shorebirds 7-0. The shutout is the first of the year for the FredNats staff. [Fredericksburg Nationals]

Prince William County budget public hearing set for Tuesday

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will hold public hearings on its proposed the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, tax rate, new restaurant tax on food and beverage, and other fees at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. [PDF of meeting agenda/Prince William County Government]

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