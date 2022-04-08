IKEA Woodbridge to honor military children with free food, crafts

One of the region’s busiest stores will honor military children.

On Friday, April 15, IKEA Woodbridge at Potomac Mills mall will celebrate Military Appreciation Day to support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices.

Members of the IKEA Family club, the furniture store’s rewards card, with a valid military ID are eligible to receive two free children’s meals for children 12 and under with a purchase of an adult meal. Children will also be able to participate in crafts and receive a discount coupon valid for a future purchase.

Additionally, all military children of IKEA Family members who wear purple to the store will receive a free sweet treat.

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child. April 15, which is also known as Purple Up Day, is a day to wear purple the children of military service members.

The color purple has been chosen as it supports all branches of the military. The Air Force is blue, Army is green, Navy is blue, Marines are red, and Coast Guard is blue. When blended together, it creates the color purple.

The IKEA Woodbridge Celebrates Military Appreciation Day takes place Friday, April 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. IKEA sits at2901 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.