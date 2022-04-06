Man ‘fights’ wall, harasses customers, Army recruits at Stafford Marketplace

A Stafford man arrested yesterday faces several charges after the county received calls 911 calls about an incident in Stafford Market Place.

At 6:54 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson went to Stafford Market Place, at Route 610 and Interstate 95, for a disturbance. Callers said a man was creating a disturbance in the parking lot and at a business.

The investigation revealed was stumbling around the area and interfered with recruits doing physical training at an Army Recruitment office.

Continuing his tour around Stafford’s busiest shopping center, the suspect followed customers inside a Five Below. Investigators said he made guests so uncomfortable that employees locked the door when he left to prevent him from returning.

Additionally, investigators said the suspect tampered with the side mirrors on cars in a parking lot, pulled up grass netting, and “fought” a concrete wall. Hurley had an odor of alcoholic beverage, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet.

Christopher Hurley, 32, is charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and tampering with a vehicle. Hurley was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.