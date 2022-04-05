Outdoor library space allows for exploration of nature, conservation

Central Library is going green.

Prince William County has opened the first of its kind outdoor library space, Central Green. Utilizing the space surrounding Central Library, the library now offers a designated area for outdoor programming focusing on hands-on environmental education.

According to the library’s newsletter, Prince William County Public Libaries believes in the importance of public libraries raising awareness about current issues. The Central Green now allows for exploration of nature and conservation activities, encourages interaction with nature and the outdoors, allows experiential learning, spreads the understanding of the importance of conservation, and enhances environmental stewardship.

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Patrons can explore a pollinator garden, observe the process of composting, learn about conserving energy while walking and reading along the story walk, and have a safe, welcoming place to read and study outdoors. Central Green will also enhance library programming like introducing storytimes and book clubs outside.

“Central Green is a wonderful addition to Central Library where generations of patrons will be able to enjoy the beautiful space, gather, and learn. We are extremely grateful to our donors and all who have made this project come to fruition,” said PWPL Deputy Director Rebecca Lowe.

The new space will open Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be activities for all ages, a small petting zoo, and Touch-a-Truck.

Central Library sits at 8601 Mathis Avenue. It was the only library to serve the cities of Manassas and Manassas until 2020 and 2021, respectively when both independent cities opened libraries.

This project was made possible with support from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, Environmental Fund and Dominion Energy, Environmental Education and Stewardship grant.