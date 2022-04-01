Motorsports, spring carnival take center stage at fairgrounds in April

The demolition derby will return to the Prince William County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Crash ‘n Bash Demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the expo and events center outside Manassas, at 10624 Dumfries Road. Tickets for the event are sold on the fairground’s website and are $15 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 2 to 10, and children aged two and younger are free.

The demolition derby is one of the annual highlights of the Prince William County Fair, held in the same location in August. Saturday’s demolition derby is part of a month-long celebration of automotive events at the fairgrounds — Month of Motorsports.

Monster trucks will fill the fairgrounds on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10. A pre-show happens at 4 p.m., and the main event at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are sold on the fairground’s website and are $15 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 2 to 10, and children aged two and younger are free.

A tractor pull will round out the automotive month on Saturday, April 16, at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are sold on the fairground’s website and are $15 for ages 11, and up, $5 for ages 2 to 10, and children aged two and younger are free.

Mega passes for all three events are sold for $40 for those aged 11 and older, $10 for ages three to 10.

Each event is a competition. Contestants are vying for a $5,000 prize for each event. The winnings will be awarded during a one-night event later this fall.

Meanwhile, a spring carnival will be set up at the fairgrounds from April 2 to April 17. Visitors can purchase an unlimited ride wristband for $25. The wristband is good for only one day.

The Prince William County Fair will return Thursday, August 12, through Saturday, August 20. The fair is the largest county fair in Virginia and has been a tradition in our community since 1949.