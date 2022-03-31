Park rangers change phone number for visitors to call for help

The Prince William County Park Ranger Division has announced they will be changing their on-call phone number beginning Friday, April 1, 2022.

To report a maintenance issue or emergency at a Prince William County Park or Recreation facility, residents should call 703-792-8889.

Residents are asked to contact the on-call Park Ranger to report any issues with the operation and maintenance of Prince William County Parks. This includes event set-up, strikes, trash pick-up, road closures, park security, injured wildlife, facility and restroom maintenance, electrical or carpentry issues, and area closures.

Park Rangers are available to interact with patrons in the parks, including answering questions and enforcing rules. They also ensure visitor safety, including rendering first aid services to the public.

The county employs 19 full-time and part-time park rangers. The county has 27 rangers on hand during summer to help visitors to the county’s 91 parks and historic sites.

Park rangers conduct daily patrols of the parks, trails, historic sites, recreational facilities like Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, Dale City Rec Center, regional water parks, and community pools. Rangers use patrol from vehicles, bicycles, and on foot.

“Last year, we conducted approximately 60,000 Park patrols/checks,” said Todd Reid, chief Prince William County Park Ranger.

The rangers are on duty daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, and are on call for services outside these hours, adds Reid.

Starting park rangers are paid about $42,500 per year.