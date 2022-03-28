During Stafford Race Series, the community cheers

Kerrianne Rouse, 38, of Stafford, has been participating in the Stafford Race Series since 2018.

As a local PE teacher and running club sponsor, I enjoy seeing students and families participating in both the 5K runs and also the kids’ mile runs offered. At no other raceI’ve run have I heard students cheering me on at the finishing line. [There’s] no stronger push at the end of a race than hearing your students cheering for you. The race series is a great way to bring the school community to a local event.

Stafford Race Series is returning for its fifth year in 2022 with three races. The lineup includes one virtual race and two in-person races, all located in Stafford County.

The first race of the season, the Stafford Hospital Cabin Fever Virtual 5K, takes place from April 8 to 17, 2022.

The Halloween 5K and Monster Mile is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, and the Frosty 3 Miler and Reindeer Run is Saturday, December 10. Participants may choose to register for all three races online.

According to Kristen Loescher, of Arsenal Events, 350 people participated in the Stafford Race Series last year.