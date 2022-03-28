Car slams into Chipotle, 4 rushed to hospital

A car slammed into a Chipotle restaurant in Woodbridge, injuring four people, including the driver. [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department] A view outside of a Chipotle in Woodbridge where a car slammed into the front of the restaurant [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

Four people are hospitalized after a car slammed into a Chipotle.

At 12:11 p.m., Monday, March 28, fire and rescue crews units were dispatched to the 1900 block of Daniel Stuart Square in Woodbridge for a report of a vehicle crashing into a restaurant. Crews arrived to find a car partially into the building.

According to a photo from the scene, a car smashed through the front window, leaving shattered glass strewn across tables and the floor.

According to Prince William fire and rescue Asstaint Chief Matt Smolsky, the restaurant was open and served customers at the crash. The driver and three customers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fire marshal deemed the building unsafe to occupy. It’s unclear when the business will reopen.

Police are investigating.

The restaurant serves burritos and tacos, and sits in the middle of Daniel Stuart Square, a busy commerce center at Route 1 and Opitz Boulevard, anchored by a grocery store, several other restaurants, and a Wawa gas station.