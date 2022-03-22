Bluebell Festival to return to Merrimac Farm, celebrating the official flower of Prince William County

Mark your calendars for the Bluebell Festival, celebrating the official flower of Prince William County.

The annual Bluebell Festival returns to Merrimac Farm ?Wildlife Management Area at ?15014 Deepwood Lane in Nokesville Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The community festival is a sign of spring and celebrates nature close to home. The Virginia Bluebells grow in floodplains and carpet the Cedar Run shoreline for nearly a mile. “It’s like walking through Oz,” said Kim Hosen of the Prince William Conservation Alliance.

The last Bluebell Festival at Merrimac Farm was held in 2019. The Prince William Conservation Alliance, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and Quantico Marine Corps Base partner to produce the event.

While there, residents will become familiar with local organizations and people working to preserve the environment. Northern Virginia naturalists will lead tours and activities.

The event is free to attend. A list of exhibitors and more information is on the event website.

A resolution passed by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2013, honoring the county’s Wildflower Society, refers to the Virginia Bluebell as the official flower of the county.