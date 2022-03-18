Race registration now open for events at Quantico, Stafford

Registration for the Quantico 12K opened Wednesday, March 16.

The Quantico 12K will be in an in-person event on August 20 at Quantico Marine Corps Base. The seven-mile course takes runners through the grounds of Officer Candidates School, offering unique access to the area where future Marine leaders train.

“Each one of our MCM Event Series runs showcase various settings of Marine Corps Base Quantico, while also furthering our mission of promoting physical fitness,” said Rick Nealis, director of Marine Corps Marathon Organization. “In this case, the Quantico 12K gives runners a behind-the-scenes look at where the journey begins for our Marine Officers.”

The live event marks the third qualifier for the Distinguished Participant medal. To qualify, runners must register for these live events in 2022. Only one event from each tier below may count towards Distinguished Participant:

Tier One: Historic Half events (13.1, Semper 5ive or Devil Dog Double) on May 22

Tier Two: Belleau Wood 8K or Crossroads Trail 15K on June 25

Tier Three: Quantico 12K on August 20

Tier Four: Turkey Trot 10K on November 19

Registration for both the live and virtual Quantico 12K is $47, and open to ages 10 and up. Virtual runners will have from August 6 to 21 to complete the distance. Participants will receive the official event shirt, a spectacular finisher medal and more.

The event is one of seven in a series of annual events that lead up to the Marine Corps Marathon, held in Arlington and Washington, D.C.

Race season is heating up across the region, as registration is also ongoing for the Stafford Race Series 2022.

The lineup includes one virtual race and two in-person races, all located in Stafford County, Virginia. Registration is open for the Stafford Hospital Cabin Fever Virtual 5K, Halloween 5K, and Frosty 3 Miler at StaffordRaceSeries.com.

Stafford Race Series 2022’s lineup this year consists of the following dates: