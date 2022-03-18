Firefighters who freed victims trapped under tractor-trailer part of 200 to be honored at 36th Prince William Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards

When two people became trapped underneath a tractor-trailer, it was a race against time to get them out.

On October 10, 2021, Emergency crews from Prince William and Fairfax counties were called to a crash on Interstate 66 near Manassas. An SUV rear-ended a semi-tractor-trailer, creating a scenario referred to as an “underride.”

They found a man and woman trapped inside with serious injuries. With the clock ticking, crews used a winch to free the SUV from under the trailer and then pulled the occupants to safety.

Doctors treated both patients at a hospital, who are now recovering at home.

The more than 30 heroes called that day from fire departments in Prince William and Fairfax counties to help strangers on the highway are now some of the 200 nominees for the 36th Prince William Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards on March 31, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle near Manassas.

The ceremony will hosted by Jummy Olabanji and Juliana Valencia, of WRC-TV in Washington, D.C.

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes police, fire, and rescue workers for their courageous, often lifesaving actions at the awards ceremony. Recipients are nominated by their respective chiefs and selected by a committee of their peers and members of the business community.

During the ceremony, the event host reads aloud their stories before an audience of their fellow department members, families, and neighbors. At the same time, they receive a plaque recognizing them for their heroic, often lifesaving actions.

This event is the first in-person event since 2019 and is free and open to the community.

Attendees are subject to Hylton’s masking and vaccination policy requiring all attendees to show proof of coronavirus vaccination and a photo ID or a negative coronavirus test result. Children ages two and up must wear masks.