Features Horror filmmakers to use local backdrops for movie based on 1794 poem By Rick Horner Published March 3, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:29AM Filmmakers Aaron Crocker and Justin Bridges plan to use backdrops in Fredericksburg and Stafford County for their psychological horror film, "Poison Tree." This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News