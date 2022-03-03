Features

Horror filmmakers to use local backdrops for movie based on 1794 poem

By Rick Horner
Filmmakers Aaron Crocker and Justin Bridges plan to use backdrops in Fredericksburg and Stafford County for their psychological horror film, "Poison Tree."

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