Garrison Woods murder suspect caught in S.C.

Stafford County detectives found a murder suspect in South Carolina.

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher McDuffie was shot several times outside an apartment in the Garrison Woods apartment complex off Onville Road in North Stafford on the afternoon of Monday, February 21.

McDuffie died at a hospital shortly after being shot. Detectives worked through the night, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Detective N.D. Ridings identified the suspect as the murder suspect and obtained warrants for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained.

Detectives learned the suspect fled to South Carolina. The sheriff’s office worked with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to locate the suspect.

On February 25, South Carolina authorities located the suspect and took him into custody. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center until he can be extradited to Stafford County.

Tarik Shiggs, 22, of Stafford, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.